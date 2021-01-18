70s were golden period for Hindi film industry: Rahul Rawail

PANAJI: Acclaimed film-maker Rahul Rawail on Monday said that the 1970s saw influx of new ideas, new experiments and a new genre of action films in Hindi cinema.

In an online ‘In-Conversation’ session on “Filmmaking in 50s, 60s and 70s” at the ongoing 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here, he said those were also the golden years for unconventional films and emergence of new techniques.

Recalling his cinematic journey, the film-maker said, “I started working in this industry from the late 60s and began my career as an assistant to the legendary Raj Kapoor. Stalwarts like K Asif and Mehmood made films with magnificient sets in the 60s, after which Baburam Ishara’s ‘Chetna’ in the 70s “brought about a revolution” with shootings done on location over 25-30 days, “something which was unusual in those days.”

He said,”Vijay Anand’s film, Dev-Anand starrer ‘Johnny Mera Naam’ also gave rise to a new form of action-oriented, big plot films in that period. The golden 70s when business was growing fast in the Hindi film-industry saw an ‘unconventional hero’ played by Amitabh Bachchan in Zanjeer. It gave birth to the image of ‘angry young man’, a newly established brand back then. Nasir Hussain’s ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ (1973) which saw the coming of Salim-Javed had a great script.”

”Raj Kapoor’s ‘Bobby’ which introduced Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia also started a new trend. These films were bringing in a change and adding to the whole palate of film-making,” opined Rawail. Remembering Rishi Kapoor, Rawail said he was an underrated actor. Another star, Jeetendra also came in with a new appeal and new style in the world of Hindi cinema, Mr Rawail said and also remembered that ‘Deewar’– a brilliantly toned film took Yash Chopra to great heights in that period. Yash Chopra went further with more memorable films like Trishul, he said.

Rawail said, “In those days there existed a healthy competition among the film stars. Every actor was rising above each other, but there was no rivalry”. He recalls how the three stalwarts — Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand and Dilip Kumar came across each other in a restaurant and started talking like intimate friends about the old days and each other’s films.” (AGENCIES)