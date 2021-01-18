National security issues reduced to ‘TRP tamasha’: Mehbooba

SRINAGAR: National security and issues of monumental importance have been “reduced to a TRP tamasha”, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Monday.
The PDP president was reacting to purported Whatsapp messages between editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami and former CEO of BARC P D Dasgupta that were reportedly part of supplementary charge sheet filed by Mumbai police in the TRP scam case. (AGENCIES)
