Kashmir’s wound needs a healing touch: Famous Singer Sukhwinder Singh

Says region has great talent, praises hospitality by people

SRINAGAR: A famous Bollywood singer, Sukhwinder Singh on Monday said that Kashmir and its people are very good looking and that the place needs to be peaceful.

Singh said that he would love to visit Kashmir again and again, saying that he has come here specially to pray for the prosperity of people.

“Every wound has a heal. So, Kashmir’s wound needs a healing touch so that it heals. I want Kashmir to remain peaceful and prosperous. Every person has a right to be happy in his or her life,” he said.

Asked about the talent of Kashmiri youth, he said that Kashmir has got a great talent. “Besides, Kashmiris are good looking as well,” he said. Singh also praised the hospitality of people here and said Kashmir deserves to be safe.

Pertinently, talent hunt-cum-music concert show “SHAURYA” was organized here at SKICC by Army’s Northern Command. ‘Shaurya’ a musical talent hunt has been conceptualized by Mausiqui Studios with active support from the local administrations and renowned Bollywood celebrities and singers like Sukhwinder Singh.