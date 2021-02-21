Nayyar Electrodes Pvt Ltd celebrates 25 years of journey

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 21: Nayyar Electrodes Private Limited celebrated its 25 years of journey with their dealers here today.

On the occasion, Director of the company Kuldeep Singh Nayyar launched their new range of E-6013 MS Welding Electrodes and SS Welding Rods by the brand name of A-1 by Sparc.

While speaking, Kuldeep Singh Nayyar said that Nayyar Electrodes Private Limited is an ISO certified company.

He added that the company was established in 1995 with the firm pledge to provide high quality welding consumeables and services.

“Our brand Sparc is one of the most trusted brand of welding, electrodes, wirenailes, binding wires, steel buthinges and other wire related products, where quality and service are connected”, Nayyar informed.

Many prominent industrialists and businessmen were also present on the occasion.