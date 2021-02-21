Director Agriculture flags off 26 farmers for exposure visit outside UT

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 21: Five day training-cum-exposure visit of the farmers of Jammu District outside the UT was today flagged off today by Director Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare, Jammu, Inderjeet.

The visit of farmers to CSK Agriculture University, Palampur (H.P) has been arranged under ATMA.

The Director Agriculture said that the objective of such programmes is to make the farmers aware about the feasible agriculture technologies in neighboring states. “This will go a long way in transforming the concept of farmers and adopting the latest and prolific agricultural activities in the District,” he added. The farmers were advised to replicate the new technology they will learn during the visit in their respective areas to increase their farm income per unit area.

On this occasion, Arvinder Singh Reen, Chief Agriculture Officer, Jammu appraised that 26 farmers of Jammu District will undergo training at C.S.K. Agriculture University, Palampur (H.P.) and also visit different Research Stations to learn Organic Farming, Mushroom cultivation, Apiculture techniques, Integrated Farming and witness High Density Horticulture Centre, Post Harvest Technology Centre of the University.

Other officers present on the occasion were District Agriculture Officer (Ext.), Vinod Sharma, Jammu; Dy. Project Directors, ATMA, B.B. Sidha and Ravinder Kachroo; SDAO R.S Pura and SDAO Dansal.

S. Balkar Singh and Sukhdev Raj, AEAs Zone Dasgal, Akhnoor are accompanying the farmers to the university during the Training cum Exposure Visit.