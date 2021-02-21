3 of family killed in car mishap

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Feb 21: Three members of a family were killed when a car met with accident near Dogga Market area of Chatroo here today.

The ill-fated vehicle bearing registration number JK06-8421 was on its way to Chatroo from Jammu, when the driver lost control over the car and it rolled down and landed into the premises of Gujjar Hostel near Dogga Market area of Chatroo, resulting into on the spot death of three members of the family.

After getting information, police team led by SHO Chatroo Sandeep Parihar rushed to the spot and started operation to retrieve the bodies from the gorge with the help of locals.

After hectic efforts, the bodies were retrieved from and shifted to PHC Chatroo for autopsy.

After completing legal and medical formalities, the bodies were handed over to legal heirs for last rites.

The deceased were identified as Jasodha Devi (40), wife of Sham Lal, her son Nitin Kumar (27) and daughter Kajal (20), all residents of Butgam Chingam area of Chatroo.

The family had gone to Jammu for admission of Kajal but while returning the ill fated vehicle rolled down and all the three died just some kilometres away from their residence.

A case under relevant Sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chatroo and investigation started.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Dr Jitendra Singh has expressed grief over the loss of three precious lives in the road accident.

He spoke to Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Ashok Sharma over phone and enquired about the details of road mishap. He directed the DC to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved family on immediate basis.