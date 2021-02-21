Bodhi kick-starts blacktopping work

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 21: DDC Chairman Jammu, Bharat Bhushan Bodhi today kick started blacktopping work of 2.6 Km road with an estimated cost of Rs 25 lakh from Village Graint to Kharota in Jammu.

On the occasion, BDC Chairman, Kuldeep Raj, Omi Khajuria State president, Kissan Morcha JKUT, Sarpanch Graint, Sarpanch Ghrota Partap Rana, Sarpanch Kaink, Ashok Singh and Panches were also present.

Referring to works started today, the DDC Chairman, Bharat Bhushan said that the execution of works has been initiated and all pending roads would be macadamized in a phased manner, with no compromise with quality of work. Special care will be taken during execution of different works so that the quality can be maintained and people don’t have to suffer in future, he added.

Bharat Bhushan, while stressing upon the executing agency to maintain quality of the work, said that it should be completed within the prescribed time.

The DDC Chairman was apprised by the public about the lack of various other facilities. Taking note of all the highlighted demands, he assured people that all their demands would be fulfilled at the earliest. He also assured that besides development projects, various welfare schemes meant for the socio-economic upliftment of the poor and needy will be taken at the door steps of the genuinely deserving people in the constituency.

BJP Kissan Morcha president, Omi Khajuria and other leaders were also present on the occasion.