Another Al-Badr OGW held in IED case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 21: Jammu Police today arrested an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of Al-Badr outfit from Pulwama district of Kashmir who was in touch with Suhail Bashir Shah of the same district and was nabbed here few days back along with 6.5 kg IED which he was planning to plant at General Bus Stand or surrounding areas of the city.

Nearly seven kilogram IED was recovered from the possession of Shah, a Nursing student at Chandigarh when he was planning to set off an explosion at a crowded place on the second anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in the winter capital on February 14.

Rah Hussain Bhat, a resident of Batbagh-Hunipora village of Nehama in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, was arrested today in the same case, police sources said.

“Rah is an OGW and motivator of Al-Badr terror outfit and is involved in conspiracy of providing logistic support to Al-Badr militant outfit. He was in direct contact with Pakistan handlers involved in conspiracy to carry out IED attack at Jammu,” sources said.

Officials said Rah was arrested from his hometown during a raid and is the fifth person arrested in the case.

Rah like Shah was in touch with Pakistani handler of Al-Badr outfit to trigger blast in Jammu City.

Shah, a resident of Newa village of Pulwama, was assigned the task to plant the IED in Jammu by his Pakistan-based handler affiliated with Al-Badr terror outfit.

He was given four targets, including (the famous) Ragunath Mandir, Bus Stand, Railway Station and Lakhdata Bazaar (jewellers market) and was scheduled to take a flight to Srinagar after completing his job.

Besides Shah, others so far arrested in the case included Athar Shakeel Khan, who was supposed to receive Shah at Srinagar airport, his fellow student from Kashmir Qazi Wasim who was aware of the plan and was picked up from Chandigarh and another associate Abid Nabi who was arrested from Srinagar.