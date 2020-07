Nawazuddin, Radhika starrer Raat Akeli Hai to premiere on July 31

NEW DELHI, July 18: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte starrer dark mysterious murder mystery ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ to premiere on July 31 on Netflix. “Naam yaad rakhiyega, inspector Jatil Yadav.Raat Akeli Hai premieres July 31,” Nawazuddin said in a tweet.

“Your secrets are not always yours to keep.Raat Akeli Hai premieres July 31. @Nawazuddin_S @radhika_apte @battatawada #ShivaniRaghuvanshi @dirtigmanshu#NishantDahhiyaProduced By @RonnieScrewvala Directed By @HoneyTrehan@RSVPMovies @MacguffinP @netflixindia #RaatAkeliHai,” Radhika tweeted. Producer Ronnie Screwvala said,”There are always two sides to a story- One is a lie and the other is the one you don’t want to know.#RaatAkeliHai premieres July 31, only on @NetflixIndia!” Director Honey Trehan said,”Family drama is an understatement when you know there’s a killer in your house.

#RaatAkeliHai premieres July 31, only on Netflix.” “Keep your enemies close and your family closer. #RaatAkeliHai premieres July 31,” Honey added. Nawazuddin stars as inspector Jatil Yadav and Radhika Apte as a suspect. Nawazuddin is assigned the task of investigating the murder of a wealthy politician.

‘Raat Akeli Hai’ marks the directorial debut of casting director Honey Trehan. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film also stars Aditya Srivastava, Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

This is Radhika and Nawazuddin’s second Netflix project together after ‘Sacred Games’. (AGENCIES)

