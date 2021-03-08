NAUP visits remote areas of Ramban, raises issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 8: President National Awami United Party (NAUP), Sandeep Singh along with his party functionaries of Ramban toured remote and hilly areas of Ramban.

The NAUP team visited Natna area, Halla Dandhrath Panchayat, Kumate Panchayat etc and took stock of the sufferings of people there.

The visiting team found the road from Karol to Kumate quite narrow and in deplorable condition which caused many accidents and requires urgent attention of the administration.

Singh said Kumate Panchayat needs more facilities as villagers have to walk for long hours for their revenue related works.

People of Halla Dandhrath informed that there is a 16 bedded PHC in the area but no doctor visits there and this has made lives of people of these areas miserable.

The Government schools in some areas have one teacher for 60 students but in some schools 4 teachers are there for 10 students.

The NAUP team felt urgent need for electric poles in these areas as electric wires are being tied on trees.

The payment in MGNERGA is quite erratic and for months together beneficiaries under this scheme do not get payment.

Concluding the tour Singh said that the much talked programme ‘Back to Villages’ has only remained on papers.

NAUP leaders who visited the remote areas of Ramban were NAUP vice president, Aijaz Naik, Rakesh Singh, district president, Pankaj Langoo, provincial secretary; spokesperson Yoginder Kumar, Jagdish Raj, Devinder Kumar and others.