Hold probe into plunder of R&B grants: Harsh to LG

NPP workers protest outside CE PWD office

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 8: Alleging large scale bunglings in the execution of works in R&B (PWD) and siphoning of funds by contractor-officer nexus in the name of factitious works, the NPP chairman and former Education Minister, Harsh Dev Singh sought a high level probe into the functioning of the said Department through an independent agency.

He regretted that there were no takers for repeated complaints of irregularities, omissions and commissions in the Department with helmsmen maintaining a cold criminal silence over the acts of loot and plunder.

While addressing workers during protest demonstration organized by Panthers Party outside the office of Chief Engineer R&B (PWD), Jammu, Harshdev said that condition of majority of R&B roads was deplorable with open pits and huge pot holes on roads making a mockery of the tall claims of the Deptt over its achievements. Despite huge grants shown to have been incurred on repairs and maintenance of roads, the ground situation was extremely pathetic.

He said that during his tour of various villages of Ramnagar, Ghordi and Samba he had found that the roads had been rendered non-trafficable with several accidents being reported on regular basis.

“The Dudu-Basantgarh road seemed to have been converted into a Nallah with none to respond to shrill cries of affected populace. Similar as the condition of Udhampur-Ghordi road, Ramnagar-Chowki-Katwalat road, Barmeen-Sarsu-Dhandhal road, Balpur-Sundla-Babey road, Kirmoo-Palassan road, Tandhar-Pakhlai road besides others. No new road had been constructed or upgraded during the past few years and no details available with regard to utilization of funds earmarked under various plans for the said roads”, Singh regretted.

Pointing towards media reports appearing in a section of media that tenders had been floated by R&B Deptt in Poonch District for several roads already completed, Singh said that the sensational disclosure should be an eye opener for the helmsmen. Its only a tip of the iceberg with many such instances having gone un-noticed and un-reported, said Singh.

Inviting the attention of the LG towards the sorry state of affairs in R&B, Singh cautioned to intensify the movement against the Deptt in case the damaged roads of Ramnagar, Chenani-Ghordi, Matalai-Latti- Dudu-Basantgarh were not made trafficable at the earliest and corrupt officers brought to book.