Natrang stages Hindi play ‘Miss World Undeclared’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: Theatre group ‘Natrang’ here today staged Hindi play ‘Miss World Undeclared’ written by Satyendra Shrivastava and directed by Neeraj Kant.

The play unfolds the sad saga of those particularly Asians who reside in developed European countries and are subjected to racial discrimination and hatred from the natives there as they think their resources are shared and reduced by them.

This was showed from the point of view of a school going girl ‘Noorie’ who was regularly bullied by her classmates having fair complexion. They tease her for not being as beautiful as they to the extent that she decides to discontinue her education. But her mother, a very wise lady makes her realize that the criteria for being beautiful is not being fair or having external beauty as the real beauty is internal beauty and anyone with good heart and calm mind is much more beautiful than those people who are just externally good looking. Motivated by her mother, she goes to the school and comes back very happy as on that day the result of Miss World pageant gets declared and the winner was an Indian girl.

Artists who performed in the play were Vrinda Gujral, Mehak Chib, Sanna Devi, Payal Khanna and Lalita Sharma.

Lights were designed and operated by Neeraj Kant whereas music was scored by Aadesh Dhar.

The show was coordinated by Mohd. Yaseen and the presentations were done by Vandana Thakur.