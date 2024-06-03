3 injured as minibus turns turtle

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, June 2: Two women among three passengers were injured when a minibus rammed into roadguard rails and turned turtle at Daldara Morh on Reasi-Arnas road, here today.

The minibus, bearing registration number JK14- 9018 was on way from Reasi to Arnas when it met with the accident, resulting into injuries to three onboard passengers.

The injured were shifted to District Hospital Reasi for treatment and their condition was stated to be stable. They were identified as Meenakshi Devi, age 19 years, daughter of Pars Ram, resident of Chubbi, Salal Kot district Reasi, Toshi Devi age 52 years wife of Tilak Raj resident of Chubbi, Salal Kot district Reasi and Gurjeet Singh age 13 years son of Sohan Singh resident of Battian tehsil Arnas district Reasi.