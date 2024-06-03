BOPEE conducts entrance test for GNM, ANM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: Common Entrance Test (CET) for GNM & ANM for the Academic Session 2024-25 was smoothly conducted today by the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) in the respective provincial Centers.

In total, out of 6265 applicants, 4945 candidates appeared at the Centres established in Srinagar and Jammu. In the six Centres of Srinagar, 2542 candidates appeared while in the four Centres of Jammu, 2403 candidates appeared in the said Entrance Test.

In order to ensure smooth conduct of the Entrance Test, elaborate arrangements were already put in place in collaboration with the respective College administration and the law enforcing agencies under the guidance of BOPEE Chairperson, Prof Minu Mahajan; Controller of Examination, Dr Sunil Gupta and Secretary Dr Shabir Hussain Keen.

During the examination, no untoward/unfair mean incident was reported.