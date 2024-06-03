Rajouri youth dies in S Arabia, family seeks EA Ministry help

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: The family members of the deceased and the J&K Students Association have written to Union Minister for External Affairs, Dr S. Jaishankar, seeking his help in bringing back the mortal remains of a 31-year-old youth of Rajouri, from Saudi Arabia, for last rites.

In a statement, the National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, said that Mohd Kabir, originally from Khawas area of Rajouri district of Jammu region, had been working in Saudi Arabia as a driver for the past two years, holding a valid Indian passport numbered N77793878.

He asserted that the sudden loss of Kabir has left his family and acquaintances in shock and deep sorrow. In light of this unfortunate event, the family wishes to perform the last rites of the deceased in their homeland. He said the family has also requested to take up the matter with the External Affairs Minister to facilitate the repatriation of Mohd Kabir’s mortal remains to India, enabling the family to bid a final farewell and conduct the last rites in accordance with our cultural traditions.

The Association emphasized that Kabir hailed from the Khawas area of Rajouri district, and his mortal remains are currently stuck in Saudi Arabia. He was working as a driver there and unfortunately, met with a tragic accident. The family needs assistance in getting the young man’s mortal remains back.

The Association members and the family requested the External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar, to help expedite the repatriation process and bring solace to the family/ relatives during this challenging time. He requested to airlift the mortal remains of the deceased back to India from Saudi Arabia for performing last rites at his ancestral village.