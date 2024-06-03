Ensure enrolling of all leftover Pandits in voter lists: KPs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: Kashmiri Pandits while terming the deletion of cumbersome process of M-Forms for displaced voters an encouraging decision by Election Commission of India expressed the hope that in the coming Assembly elections the left over discrepancies will also be removed in this regard to ensure hassle free voting by the community members.

In a joint statement Vinod Pandita, Ramesh Radhoo socio -political activists and Nana Ji Raina ex Sarpanch said that after exodus for the first time an initiative was taken by Government of India to ensure that Kashmiri migrants should exercise their franchise without facing difficulties. This decision yielded results and the voting percentage of community increased considerably in all the three Parliamentary constituencies of the Valley.

The exercising of right to franchise by Kashmiri Pandits for the first time in Jammu and other parts of country in last over three decades of their exodus is historic, they said. Vinod Pandita said for three Valley seats the Pandits have not only shown enthusiasm in casting their vote but have also shown their involvement in making J& K as one of the most progressive part of the country. He also appreciated the role of Election Commission of India and Relief Commissioner Migrants J&K in facilitating the process of easing certain ways and means for exercising the right of their franchise quite smoothly and without any hurdle this time.

Pandita further added that this will surely have a larger impact on the ensuing Assembly elections of J&K as Kashmiri Pandits will play a significant and decisive role in various Assembly segments of J&K as well will strengthen the base of democracy.

He also appealed the concerned authorities to ensure that all left out KP voters are registered before coming Assembly elections so that their en- mass participation is ensured in the coming Assembly and other elections in future.