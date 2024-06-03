Manjit expresses concern over stalled development activities in Bari Brahmana

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 2: Apni Party provincial president Jammu and former Minister Manjit Singh has expressed concern over stalled developmental activities in Bari Brahmana without an elected body in the municipal committee Bari Brahmana and other municipalities in Samba district.

Manjit was interacting with people during a meeting organized at ward number 6 in Bari Brahmana. During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held with the participation of the locals. The people alleged that the development in the ward and other areas falling in the municipal committee of Bari Brahmana has stopped even as the people continue to suffer.

Addressing the people, Manjit Singh said that the people have complained about the slow pace of development in the wards following the expiry of the term of municipal committees. “The authorities have failed to initiate developmental works at the ground level whether it is lane, drains, or to maintain proper sanitation. No one is worried about the people in Bari Brahmana suffering because of poor initiative taken by the authorities concerned,” he added.

On the other hand, he also raised questions as to why the authorities have not supplied clean drinking water to the people especially when the temperature is constantly soaring, and it has touched over 44 degree celsius.

“The Government should ask the Jal Shakti Department to gear up and provide the drinking water supplies to the people as well as free supply of water tanker service to the ‘kandi’ areas and wards in Bari Brahmana,” he added.

He said that the situation of electricity has also worsened in Samba district with unprecedented power cuts amid the growing temperature. “The people are being compelled to live under the unbearable heat wave without electricity for long hours,” he added.

He demanded that the JPDCL and Jal Shakti Department should be held responsible for their inability to stream-line their work.