National Unity Day celebrated with enthusiasm across J&K, Ladakh

JAMMU, Oct 31: The birth anniversary of first Home Minister of India Late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was celebrated today as National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) across Jammu and Kashmir as well as the union territory of Ladakh.

Chief Secretary, J&K, Arun Kumar Mehta, paid high tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. To commemorate the Day, the Chief Secretary administered unity pledge to the Administrative Secretaries besides officers and officials of Civil Secretariat. Similarly, pledge taking ceremonies were held in the offices of Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Kashmir and Deputy Commissioners of all districts of the Union Territory.

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) organized “Run for Unity” to celebrate birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. BJP National general secretary and Prabhari J&K Tarun Chugh along with J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Mayor JMC Chander Mohan Gupta, general secretary (Organization) Ashok Kaul, former Deputy CM Dr Nirmal Singh, former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta, former Minister Sat Sharma, vice-president Yudhvir Sethi, general secretary Dr Devinder Manyal, spokesperson RS Pathania, former Minister Devender Rana, former Minister Surjit Salathia and other leaders led the “Run”, which began from Dr Padma Sachdev Women’s College, Gandhi Nagar and culminated at Central Park, Bahu Plaza.

To mark the occasion, a pledge ceremony and a cycling race was organized at MA Stadium Jammu and the position holders of the race were honoured with medals by chief guest Rajeev Sharma (president Hockey J&K) and Govind Sareen, an International Player of Athletic (Shotput) of UT J&K. Udayan Sharma, Kirtan Saini and Manav Sharma emerged winner in U-14 category whereas Abhay Choudhary, Ravinder Pal Singh and Samir Choudhary won in U-17 category. In Open category, Anish Dubey, Rohit Panjalia and Varun Singh Jamwal emerged winner.

The main function regarding Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was organized by Jammu & Kashmir Police at Armed Police Complex Zewan. DGP J&K took the salute of parade at Zeewan. Different contingents of Police, CAPFs took part in the Parade. ADGP Armed, J&K, SJM Gillani administered oath to the officers and Jawans of Police, CAPFs, Forest Protection Force and Fire & Emergency Services.

In Jammu Zone the main function was organized at Gulshan Ground Jammu where ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh was the chief guest. He inspected the Parade and took the salute of Parade. He administered oath to the officers, officials and contingents of Police and CRPF who presented march past on the tunes of J&K Police Pipe Band.

In Kashmir, J&K Police organized Run for Unity “Kashmir Half Marathon” to celebrate the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. The people of all walks particularly the students and youth joined the celebration. Earlier, in the morning ADGP SJM Gillani, flanked by other senior officers flagged off the run for various categories from Lake View Police Golf Course on famous Dal banks. Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh was the chief guest on the occasion.

Similar events were also organized by J&K Police in Kishtwar, Doda, Kathua, Samba, Ganderbal and Kulgam districts. The occasion was also celebrated at GRP Lines Jammu, where SSP Railways Jammu Arif Rishu while addressing the officers and Jawans, highlighted the importance of the Day.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was also celebrated with great enthusiasm in the union territory of Ladakh. Sub-division Nubra and Khaltsi of Leh district celebrated the occasion by paying tributes to Sardar Patel. At Nubra sub-division, all the Government employees took pledge and participated in the Unity rally in the presence of Sud-Divisional Magistrate, Nubra, Lakshay Singhal. A cultural programme was also organized by the students of Government Higher Secondary School, Diskit Nubra. A similar programme was also conducted at the Khaltsi sub-division in which the Government employees took the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge.

In Kargil district, a Pune-based NGO ‘Sarhad’ in collaboration with Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil and District Administration Kargil organized the ‘run for unity’ which saw the participation of around 300 people. Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan was the chief guest at felicitation ceremony of the Sarhad Kargil International Marathon. Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve was also present on the occasion.

To mark the 146th birth anniversary of India’s great freedom fighter and first Home Minister Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, Government College of Education (GCOE) organised special event.

On the occasion Essay writing competition was organised online, which was coordinated by Programme Officer of NSS, Dr Shubhra Jamwal. The topic of competition was “Relevance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.”

The day not only commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of national integration of independent India, but also re-affirms the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand threats to the unity, integrity and security.

Principal Dr. Kulvinder Kour, in her address, stated that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s will and determination, his excellent negotiation skills and various strategies enabled to unite the 565 self-governing princely states post-independence into a unified India.

Followed by this, there was a talk on the sagacious life and activities of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and recitation of Rashtriya Ekta Gaan by B.Ed Students.

The organizing Committe was comprised of Prof. Sarita Dogra, Prof. Shapia Shameem Bhatti and Prof. Seema Kumari.

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, NSS unit of Government P G College for Women, Gandhinagar, Jammu organized a Quiz on life and achievements of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel where in 152 students participated. In another activity titled ‘Inspiration al Quotes of Sardar Patel’ wherein 42 volunteers showcased their talent.

A motorcycle rally was organized by Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) from its Gandhi Nagar (Jammu) office to celebrate the occasion. Around 80 motorcyclists took part in the rally. On the occasion, a National Integration Pledge was also taken by the field staff of Jammu district.

A similar cycle/bike rally was also organized by the DYSS Udhampur. The rally was flagged off by Mohd Syed Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Udhampur from Mini Stadium Udhampur and after passing through various areas it culminated back at Mini Stadium. Around 200 cycle/motorcycle riders took part in the rally.

NSS unit and NCC boys wing of GDC R S Pura celebrated “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas” (National Unity Day) on virtual mode under the patronage of Principal, Prof Sunil Uppal. The program started with a lecture on the life and teachings of Sardar Patel by Dr Chetan Sharma. A pledge ceremony was also organized.

On the occasion, an online symposium on the topic “Role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the National Unification of India” was organized at GDC Bishnah. To begin with the unity pledge was taken by the Principal, teachers and students to uphold unity and integrity of the nation. In all, 7 students participated in the symposium.

National Unity Day was also celebrated at Government P G College Rajouri. Principal of the College, Prof Dr Shakeel Ahmed Raina along with NSS Programme Officers and other staff members took pledge to preserve and strengthen the unity, integrity, and security of our nation. NSS volunteers spoke about Sardar Patel’s role in integration of the country.

To celebrate the Day, GDC Sidhra organized an intra- College activity in which students shared their thoughts on the life and achievements of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas” Pledge was taken by the staff and NSS volunteers of the College.

The Day was also celebrated in GDC Kotranka. Staff and the students of the College took Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge. Some College students threw light on the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Dr Mohd Mushtaq, gave a detailed and comprehensive lecture on the life and contributions made by Sardar Patel for the unification of the country.

GDC Kathua celebrates 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which is popularly known as the “Iron Man of India”, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel accomplished the difficult task of bringing 562 princely states into the fold of the Union of India after the Independence .

To celebrate the occasion, NSS Units GDC Kathua organized a Pledge Ceremony. NSS volunteers also threw light on the life and contribution of Sardar Patel. Later on a rally was also organized wherein volunteers raised slogans of National unity and integration.

On this occasion, members of EBSB Club of GDC Jindrah in collaboration with NSS Unit of the College organized pledge taking ceremony through digital mode under the leadership of Prof (Dr) Rajshree Dhar, Principal of the College, who elaborated about capabilities, qualities and nature of the leadership of Sardar Patel.

To commemorate the Day, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge was taken by staff and students of the GDC Thannamandi. The programme was conducted under the patronship of Prof (Dr) Javaid Ahmed Qazi, Principal of the College.

To mark the occasion, staff and students of GDC Ukhral took a pledge to work for unification of the Country. The patron of the College Dr Ranvijay Singh highlighted the contribution of Sardar Patel and saluted his grit and sacrifices for the nation. An essay competition on the topic “Life and achievements of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel” was also held.

National Unity Day was also celebrated by NSS, RRC & NCC (volunteers and cadets) of Government Degree College for Women, Kathua. The programme started with welcome address by Dr M S Pathania, Principal of the College. He administered Rashtriya Ekta Pledge to all the students and staff members.

GDC Dudu Basantgarh celebrated to foster and reinforce the dedication to preserve and strengthen unity, integrity and security of our Nation. The programme started with the pledge taking ceremony by the staff and the students to mark the occasion. A symposium was organized was organized on the life and achievements of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

On the eve of Rastriya Ekta Diwas, GDC Mahanpur organized pledge taking ceremony in which students, faculty and staff participated with great enthusiasm. A video on the biography of Sardar Patel along with statue of unity (built by L and T) was shown to the students and staff in the conference room of College.

GDC Nowshera celebrated National Unity Day to commemorate birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. A large number of NCC and NSS volunteers along with the faculty members participated in the event. A Pledge taking ceremony was held in the college campus. Prior to this the students also participated in “Run For Unity” organized by District Police, Rajouri.

General Zorawar Singh Memorial Degree College Reasi organized an online pledge taking ceremony in which students were administered pledge to preserve unity, integrity and security of the nation. In addition to this, an online Essay writing competition was held in which students were asked to write essay on the theme “Life of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel”.

GDC Bani celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas with great fervour and enthusiasm. On the occasion, Rashtriye Ekta Diwas pledge was administered by Principal of the College, Dr Vishal Sharma to the staff and students present on the occasion. He also flagged off the “Run for Unity” march which commenced from the College to main park of the Bani town.

In GDC Batote, Dr Om Raj Katoch, Head Department of Economics, administered ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge’ to the students, faculty and other staff members. An essay writing competition on the life and contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was also organized for the students.

To observe Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Reasi Police organized Parade and administered pledge in all police stations and police posts of the district. The main function was organized in District Police Lines Reasi and oath was administered to the troops of Police for preserving unity, integrity and security of the nation.

All Jammu based CRPF units and establishments celebrated birth anniversary of Sardar Patel as “National Unity Day with great enthusiasm”. In Group Centre, Jammu, “Run & Walk” programme was organized in the morning. On the occasion, “National Unity Pledge” was also administered to all by the chief guest, PS Ranpise, IGP Jammu Sector. A grand ceremonial “march past/parade” was also organized.

BSF Jammu observed “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas” at Frontier Headquarter Paloura, Jammu . An impressive ‘March Past’ was conducted at BSF Hargobind Stadium, Paloura Camp. D K Boora, IG FTR BSF Jammu, took the salute in the presence of other officers, SOs and troops. ‘March Past’ parade was part of series of events which were organized to mark ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’. All the Battalions and Sector Headquarters also organized Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programmes at their respective locations .

The Day was also observed at SKPA Udhampur. On the occasion, V K Jamwal Deputy Director (outdoor) SKPA Udhampur on the behalf of Dr S D Singh Jamwal Director SKPA Udhampur took salute on the ekta Diwas Parade and addressed the trainees and staff of the Academy. Lastly, Jamwal read the pledge which was jointly recited by all trainees, officers and staff.

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, Chenab Valley Power Projects [P] Limited, took ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge’. Employees of the Company as well as the contract workers participated in event which was led by Dr Mani Sunita Lakra, General Manager (Medical Services), Sanjay Gupta, General Manager (Contracts), CVPPPL along with other senior officers.

District Poonch unit of Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) organized a ‘Run for Unity’ in collaboration with Poonch District Taekwondo Association. Hundreds of young budding players of Taekwondo took part in this event. The rally was flagged off By Dr Mohd Tanveer CEO Poonch Development Authority (Tourism) from Parade Park and it culminated at Sports Stadium Poonch.

Nehru Yuva Kendra, Kathua celebrated the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel in befitting manner at Nav Bharat Public High School, Dollian Jattan ( Kore Punnu). On the occasion, Sachit Mahajan, SDPO Chadwal along with Som Datt Zaard, Deputy Director, NYK Kathua and Vinay Sharma, Sarpanch Kore Punnu administered the pledge on National Unity. A symposium on the life and role of Sardar Patel in uniting India and a run for unity was also organized.

NHPC Dulhasti Power Station also celebrated the National Unity Day. Surendra Kumar Mishra, General Manager (Electrical), Dulhasti Power Station administered the unity pledge to the officers at the Field Hostel Premise. G C Sinha, Deputy General Manager (Electrical), Jagrup Kumar, Senior Manager (Electrical) and Parmanand, Senior Manager (Electrical) and other officers were also present.

The unity pledge was also organized at NHPC Regional Office, Jammu. All the officers, employees, contact workers and ecurity personnel took oath under the leadership of Rajan Kumar, Executive Director, RO, Jammu. A march past was conducted by the security personnel on the occasion.

To commemorate the occasion, District Police Poonch organized a pledge taking ceremony followed by a march past at Sports Stadium Poonch. Inderjeet, Deputy Commissioner Poonch along with Vinod Kumar (SSP Poonch) administered the pledge to the parade contingents.

To mark the occasion, a cycle rally was organized by 160 Battalion CRPF from Chatha to Satwari Chowk. The rally was flagged off by PP Pandey, DIGP, CRPF Jammu Range. Officers and Jawans of the Battalion participated in the rally.

On the occasion, Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI) organized Run for Unity was organized. The Marathon was flagged off by Khalil Ahmed Poswal, SSP, Principal PTTI Vijaypur from PTTI Vijaypur which after passing through various villages concluded back at PTTI Vijaypur.

To observe the Day, a pledge taking ceremony was organized in District Police Lines Jammu. All the participants pledged to preserve the unity and integrity of the Nation. Similar events were organized in various offices/police stations/police posts of district Jammu.

District Police Rajouri organized “Run for Unity”* Marathon at Nowshera. SP Rajouri Sheema Nabi Qasba along with Additional SP Nowshera Amit Verma flagged off the run from Bus Stand Nowshera. Around 400 enthusiasts participated in the event in different age groups.

Vilgam Battalion based at Handwara organized a number of events including Wushu, Karate display and the final of ongoing Unity Cup Cricket Tournament at Haphruda to celebrate National Unity Day. The events witnessed huge crowd of spectators. During the event, the winning team of the Cricket Tournament was awarded. The event was graced by Danish Manzoor (renowned athlete), Abid Nabi (famous Ranji Cricket player of J&K) and Brig AK Pandey, Commander 8 Sect RR.

On National Unity Day, Asha Kiran Welfare Society, Janipur Colony (Jammu) paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel and remembered his contributions for the unity and integration of the Country.

To mark the occasion, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge was administered by COVID-19 testing staff at Bimber Gali under the supervision of Block Medical Officer, Dr Parvaiz Ahmed Khan.