Mahant Rohit Shastri’s book ‘Nagdevata Ki Mahima’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: On behalf of Sri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, a book titled ‘Nagdevatas Ki Mahima’, was released, here today.

The book, written by Mahant Rohit Shastri, President of the Trust, was jointly released by former Minister Sham Lal Sharma, Mayor JMC Chander Mohan Gupta, Vice-Chancellors of Mata Vaishno Devi University, SKUAST Jammu and others. The program was organised by social activist Ankush Sharma

According to Rohit Shastri, this book will remove many misconceptions related to the deities, particularly Nagdevta besides playing an unprecedented role in the protection of snakes.

In his address, Sham Lal Sharma said that Mahant Rohit Shastri has done a great job by promoting Devvani Sanskrit language and Indian culture and hence playing vital role in the upliftment of the society.

Professor R K Sinha, Vice Chancellor SMVDU said that snakes have never caused undue trouble or fear to mankind. Prof J P Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Jammu, said that since time immemorial, the existence of serpents is associated with deities in one way or the other.

Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta said that divine serpents are worshiped in Sanatan Dharma. Former DGP Dr S P Vaid said that since time immemorial in our culture, the snake has been depicted as a dynamic symbol of spiritual faith and belief.

Shakti Pathak, Director Special Security Force Raj Bhavan, J&K, hoped that this book will make a phenomenal contribution to the protection of snakes. Prof Madan Mohan Jha, Director Central Sanskrit University, Shri Ranbir Campus, lauded contribution of Mahant Rohit Shastri in promoting Sanskrit language.

On the occasion, some intellectuals and prominent personalities were honoured for their excellent work in the society. They included DDC member Kewal Krishna Sharma, DDC member Pinky Devi, DDC Rakesh Sharma, BDC member Aarti Devi, Sarpanch Rajdev Singh, Councilor Anita Devi, President Awardee Sanjeev Sharma, Professor Mohapatra, Acharya Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay, Dr Arun Sharma, Dr Vikas Pada, Dr Anil Mehta, Dr Sanjay Sharma, Dr Bharat Bhushan, Dr Ankush Sharma, Dr Narinder Sharma, Brijesh Singh, Sant Kumar, Nishikant, Khushwinder Singh, Shamsher Singh, Surinder Sharma, Rohit Jandyal, Shammi Choudhary, Lalit Khajuria, Sant Kumar, Amit Ajawat, Naresh Sharma, Vikas Bhagat, Karan Singh Chib, Jagdev Singh Chib, Ravinder Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Shushil Ratan, Acharya Pawan Raina, Vikram Singh Jamwal, Manmohan Singh, Rakesh Singh, Uttam Sharma and Rajesh Langar.