Leh celebrates dPal rNgam Duston on UT Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

Leh, Oct 31: The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh celebrated the fifth ‘Ladakh dPal rNgam Duston’ on the occasion of UT Ladakh foundation day in Leh today.

The programme commenced with the offering of the white scarf (Khataks) to the Royal Shrine at the Leh Palace (Leh-Chen Spal Khar). The Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Leh was the chief guest whereas Thiksey Khanpo Rinpoche and MP Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal were guests of honour. Other dignitaries present during the occasion were Dy Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Executive Councillors and Councillors of LAHDC Leh, Administrative Secretaries of UT Ladakh, DC Leh, SSP Leh and Head of religious and political organisations of Leh district.

The event at Leh Palace was followed by a heritage walk from the Leh Palace to Eco Park at the main market Leh via old town. The statue Black-Necked crane, the state bird of UT Ladakh, was unveiled at the Eco Park Leh in the presence of LG Ladakh, Thiksey Rinpoche, CEC Leh, MP Ladakh and other dignitaries. A procession was also conducted from the Eco Park to the historic Polo Ground.

Thiksey Khanpo Rinpoche was honoured with the 5th ‘Ladakh dPal rNgam’ award for his contribution to the Ladakhi society.

Addressing the gathering, CEC Tashi Gyalson stated that Ladakh was granted the status of Union Territory due to the contribution of its able leaders, including the veteran and current political and spiritual leaders. He added that the dream became a reality two years ago due to the support from the Union Government led by PM Narendra Modi.

He urged the people of Ladakh to respect the status and assist the government elected by them in developing Ladakh at par with the rest of the world. He congratulated H.E Skyabje Thiksey Khanpo Rinpoche for receiving the prestigious ‘Ladakh dPal rNgam’ award for the year 2021 and cited Rinpoche’s tremendous contribution to the entire Ladakhi society, especially for the cause of UT status for Ladakh.