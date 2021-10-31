Devender Rana inaugurates PANS & POTS CO at Channi Himmat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: PANS & POTS. CO–a multi brand kitchen appliances and studio store was inaugurated here today.

This multi brand studio store of kitchen wares was inaugurated by Devender Rana former MLA at Channi Himmat main road.

A large number of prominent people from civil society were present on the opening of this studio store.

This unique concept studio store has multiple national and international brands under one roof and is one of its kinds in the JK UT.

Speaking on the occasion, Devender Rana said that he was very much impressed by the wide variety and collection of the brands in kitchen wares available in the store under one roof. He stated that the concept of this type of studio store is one of its kinds in JK UT.

“The quality of the products is excellent and some of the brands are from international markets that speak of their own class”, Rana said and also desired that business community should come up with this type of concepts to upgrade their establishments as this will make them do more well in their businesses and fetch them good returns too.

Raman Gupta, Chairman Krishna Cookwares and MD PANS & POTS. Co said that he is in the field of kitchen wares since 1991. “As the time changed, the kitchen concept and experience also have changed and with the new generation there was a demand for new innovative kitchen products that can make kitchen work easy and healthy due to the time restrictions spent in the kitchen and this idea gave birth to this studio store”, he added.

He added that the pricing of all the items is also very reasonable and competitive and is within the reach of the common man. The store contains a wide range of beautiful crockery too to select for personal use and gifting purposes.

Raman Gupta has invited all the people of Jammu to visit and experience this concept on this festival season.