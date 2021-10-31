Anganwadi workers raise issues, demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: Anganwadi Workers Welfare Association (AWWA) has demanded increase in State share equal to that of Central Government’s keeping in view duties and different type of schemes’ works allotted to these workers.

In a conference of the Association here today held under the chairmanship of AWWA president, Swarna Choudhary guest of honour was Pawan Kumar, Northern Region Head of Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh.

Speaking in the conference, AWWA general secretary, Neelam Sharma said that salary to Anganwadi workers should be paid per month and the present system of paying them after 6-8 months should be stopped.

She claimed that salary form the month of January to March 2019 and from May to September 2021 has not been paid to these workers till date.

Sharma also said that arrears of these workers on account of enhanced honorarium of Rs. 1500 per month and that of Helpers @ Rs. 750 by the Center Government announced in the year 2018 are also pending from October-December 2018.

“These arrears should be released and extra allowances should be paid for doing work of different schemes and Anganwadi workers and Helpers should also be given retirement benefits and social security schemes be framed for them,” she maintained.

Swarna Choudhary said other states are paying higher to Anganwadi Workers that what is paid to them in J&K.

On this occasion Swarna Choudhary was reelected as AWWA president while Shardha Devi and Parseno Devi were made vice presidents.

Roshu Sharma was elected as general secretary, Shoba Sharma as deputy general secretary, Koshaliya Devi as cashier, Jyoti Devi as assistant cashier, Rekha Sharma as publicity secretary and Vijay Kumari as organizing secretary while Sunita Devi, Chanchal Devi, Sushma Devi, Neena Sharma, Surista Devi, Shakuntla Devi, Jyoti Devi and Anju Devi were nominated as executive members.