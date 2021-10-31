Bhullar takes over as AOC of Air Force Station Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: Air Commodore Gurjot Singh Bhullar took over the Command of Air Force Station Jammu, as the Air Officer Commanding from Air Commodore Ajay Singh Pathania who retired after 35 years of unblemished career in IAF, including over 6000 hours of accident free flying.

Air Commodore Pathania was an avid aviator and continued flying till last day of his career. He was instrumental in operationalising runway extension and resurfacing which led to removal of load penalty and start of night flights from Jammu, benefiting people of J&K.

The new Air Officer Commanding Air Commodore GS Bhullar is a helicopter pilot with over 4500 hours of rich operational experience ranging from Jammu and Kashmir in the north to the southernmost tip of Andaman and Nicobar islands. A Qualified Flying Instructor, the Air Officer is qualified on all key operational roles of helicopters. The officer was awarded Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) in 2006 for a daring rescue operation during flood relief operations at Belgaum, Karnataka.

A graduate of Defence Service Staff College, Air Commodore Bhullar has commanded one of the oldest helicopter units of IAF in the Noth East and has been the Station Commander of the only operational Air Base of IAF on an island Carnicobar.

Prior to this, the Air Officer was posted as Directing Staff at the prestigious Defence Services Staff College.