National security to remain top priority for Modi 2 Govt: Naik

PANAJI: The Narendra Modi Government took a firm stand against terrorism in its first term and its re election with a massive mandate will instill fear in the minds of the country’s enemies, newly-inducted Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said on Tuesday.
Talking to reporters here, he said national security will continue to be a top priority for the NDA Government in its second term which began on May 30.
The 66-year-old BJP MP from North Goa, who was re-inducted in the Modi Ministry in its second innings, said the country stands united in its fight against terrorism. (AGENCIES)
