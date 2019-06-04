Kashmir issue political problem, IB and R&AW should play lesser role in it: Jairam

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh Tuesday said the Kashmir issue is a political problem and agencies such as the IB and R&AW should play a lesser role in it.

The Congress leader made the remarks at the launch of a book — ‘Kashmir as I see it’ — penned by Ashok Dhar, the founder-director of the Kolkata chapter of the Observer Research Foundation.

“It is not a military problem, but a political problem. So when Satyapal Malik became the Governor (of Jammu and Kashmir), I was elated… that the first time there was recognition that retired civil servants and army officers do not hold the key, and this a process based on political engagement,” Ramesh said. (AGENCIES)