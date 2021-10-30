National School of Drama opens TIE Centre in Srinagar

CS Mehta, NSD Chairman Paresh Rawal jointly inaugurate the Centre virtually

SRINAGAR, Oct 30: Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta and noted Bollywood actor and chairman, National School of Drama, Paresh Rawal jointly inaugurated a Theatre in Education Centre (TIE), of the NSD here on Saturday.

The centre was inaugurated during a function held at Tagore Hall under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Among others, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Niteshwar Kumar, Secretary Culture , Sarmad Hafeez and Secretary JKAACL, Rahul Pandey were present on the occasion.

As part of the event , an MoU was signed and exchanged between Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL), and NSD Acting Director, Dinesh Khanna.

The TIE centre will engage in promoting theatre activities among children in Kashmir and will be developed for offering one year diploma courses shortly.

In terms of the MoU, NSD will hold all theatre activities in Kashmir in collaboration and consultation with JKAACL.

Coinciding with the event, NSD theatre artists performed a “Puppet show” at the Tagore Hall.

After inaugurating the centre, Chairman, NSD Paresh Rawal said that it was a privilege for the NSD to open such a centre in Kashmir for promoting theatre talent in the valley.

Earlier, while welcoming the audience, NSD Acting Director, Dinesh Khanna termed the opening ceremony of the centre as a “welcome development”.

Concluding the proceedings of the event, Secretary JKAACL presented vote of thanks. (Agencies)