JKRTC terminates 15 employees for misappropriation of Corporation revenue

JAMMU, Oct 30: Managing Director JKRTC, Angrez Singh Rana has issued orders for termination of 15 conductors, who have misappropriated the corporation revenue.

“All these conductors have committed more than ten offenses of misappropriation of the corporation revenue for which they were given a number of opportunities to mend their ways. In order to make the corporation corruption free the services of these conductors were terminated,” an official handout stated.

The terminated conductors include Nehru Lal, Reg. No 2389 (12 offences), Jasbir Singh Reg. No. 2644 (16 offences), V. K Salathia Reg. No. 2386 (11 offences), Jagtar Singh Reg. No. 2455 ( 11 Offences), TejKrishan Reg. No. 2185 (17 offences), Daljeet Singh Reg. No. 2484 ( 14 offences ) , Bhagwan Dass Reg. No. 2632 ( 15 offences) , Manjeet Singh Reg. No. 2187 ( 18 offences), Sukhdev Singh Reg. No. 2447 ( 16 offences ), Amar Singh Reg. No. 2562 ( 15 offences), Nanak Chand Reg. No. 2423 ( 14 Offences), Arjun Singh i/c Assistant fitter (15 offences), Mohammad Saliq Reg. No. 2766 ( 22 offences), Mohammad Sharief Reg. No. 2333 ( 14 Offences) and Bashir Ahmad Naidoo Reg. No. 2761 ( 13 offences).

MD JKRTC further warned all the officers and officials of the Corporation to do their legitimate duties with full zeal and zest otherwise strict disciplinary action will be initiated against them .