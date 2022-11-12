National Lok Adalat held across UTs of J&K, Ladakh

*83,316 cases resolved, Rs 128.70 cr settled

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 12: J&K and Ladakh Legal Services Authorities organized National Lok Adalat throughout the UTs of J&K and Ladakh, today under the leadership of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Chief Justice and Patron-in-Chief, J&K and Ladakh Legal Services Authorities and under the guidance of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Executive Chairman, Ladakh Legal Services Authority and Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, High Court Legal Services Committee.

In order to have maximum response and settlements between the parties in cases like MACT, matrimonial, cheque bounce cases under NI Act, Money recovery cases, etc., it was advised to organize pre-Lok Adalat sittings or pre-counselling sessions well before the date of National Lok Adalat so that parties may get one or more chances for entering into negotiation/dialogue with the opposite parties.

Apart this, webinars were organized to sensitize the officers of Legal Services Authorities/ Committees, Panel Lawyers and PLVs about the importance of Lok Adalat as a mode for Alternate Dispute Resolution.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Chief Justice and Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority inaugurated the National Lok Adalat in District Court Complex Jammu. Thereafter, Justice Magrey, inspected different benches of the National Lok Adalat in District Court Complex as well as in the Srinagar Wing of the High Court to have first-hand information about the cases being taken up and disposed of in the National Lok Adalat.

As per the information received from the districts, out of a total number of 94,839 cases taken up by 119 Benches in the day long National Lok Adalat at various courts across the UT of J&K, 83,082 Cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs. 128,62,87,728/- was awarded as compensation/settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, Electricity and Water Bills cases, Land Acquisition, Family matters, cheque dishonor and Bank Recovery cases.

Likewise in Ladakh a total of 256 cases were taken up by 8 benches and 234 cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs. 6,84,355/- was awarded as compensation/settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, Electricity and Water Bills cases, Land Acquisition, Family matters, cheque dishonor and Bank Recovery cases.

Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, M.K.Sharma thanked all the participants including the Judicial Officers, Secretaries DLSA’s, Advocates, representatives of insurance companies & banks, staff of the courts & Legal Services Institutions & litigants for their pragmatic approach in settlement of cases in such a large number.

National Lok Adalat was held in District Court Udhampur under the directions of Yash Paul Bourney (Pr. District & Sessions Judge Udhampur).

As many as 5 benches were constituted in the district. The Bench No. 1 comprising Slahuddin Ahmed (Sub-judge Special Mobile Magistrate), Udhampur & J.D Slathia; Bench No. 2 Comprising Maleeka Sharma ( Munsiff JMIC) & Vijay Lakshmi Advocate; Bench No. 3 composed of Sub Judge Smriti Sharma Chairman TLSC Ramnagar &. K.D Sharma (Lawyer) TLSC Ramnagar, Bench no.5 Comprising Madhu Sharma (Munsiff JMIC Majalta) &. Mohan Lal Gupta.

A total number of 641 cases pertaining to different nature was taken up, of which 499 cases were settled. The total Amount recovered was Rs 5972170.

Under the guidance of Sonia Gupta, Chairman DLSA Samba (also Pr. District & Sessions Judge, Samba) District Legal Services Authority Samba organized National Lok Adalat.

Two Benches were constituted for settling the referred cases. The Bench No.1 comprised Adnan Syed, Additional District & Sessions Judge Samba; Hitesh Sharma, Panel Lawyer District Legal Services Authority, Samba and Sunaina Gupta, Advocate District Court Complex Samba. The Bench No.2 consisted of Simran Preet Kour, Chief Judicial Magistrate Samba, Poonam Gupta, Munsiff Samba and Rehana Tabassum ARTO Samba.

The matters placed before the Benches included Civil, Criminal Compoundable, Cheque Bounce, Bank Recovery matters, MACT, Matrimonial, Pre Litigation matters, D.V. Act, Negotiable Instrument Act, 488/125 Cr.Pc., and Petty Offence(s) including traffic challans.

A total 195 cases were taken up for amicable settlement out of which 60 cases were settled and an amount of Rs. 33,59,435 was realized as settlement amount.

National Lok Adalat was organized today in District Courts Poonch.

Judicial Officers, Bar Members, Bank Employees, litigants and the general public participated with full enthusiasm.

At District H.Q five benches were constituted. The first Bench was presided over by Madan Lal CJM (Chairman) and assisted by Advocate Mohammad Aslam Chouhan.

The District Labour office Bench included Abid Hussain Shah, ACD Poonch, holding charge of District Labour Office Poonch. The ARTO office Bench was chaired by Basharat Mehmood, ARTO Poonch.

The 5th Bench consisted of Mushtaq Husain, Executive Officer Municipality Poonch.

The Surankote bench was presided over by Manzoor Ahmed Khan, Chairman TLSC, who was assisted by Adll. Munsif Tabraiz Qazi. The Mendhar bench was chaired by Shazia Choudhary, Chairman TLSC (JMIC) Mendhar.

A total 1488 cases, including civil, criminal, Bank Recovery, Pre-Litigation and others were taken up in the Lok Adalat and 1422 cases were settled by way of Mediation, Conciliation and compromise.

A total amount of Rs.150550 was settled in 46 Criminal cases and 29 civil cases. Light refreshment was also served to all the participants.

At Srinagar, the National Lok Adalat was held under the guidance of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Administrative Judge for District Srinagar and was inaugurated by Jawad Ahmad, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Chairman District Legal Services Authority Srinagar at District Court Complex Srinagar.

The National Lok Adalat was kick started by Jawad Ahmad by inaugurating the Services of 13 e-rickshaws. The e-rickshaws inaugurated were flagged-off by Jawad Ahmad in presence of all the judicial officers, Sajid Yehaya Naqash Regional Transport Officer Kashmir, lawyers, staff members and litigants present on spot.

All the courts had identified the cases beforehand for the Lok Adalat and the same were placed before 10 different benches constituted by DLSA Srinagar.

Nonetheless, a total number of 43000 matters were taken up for their amicable settlement, out of which 40639 matters were settled. Besides, an amount of Rs.2, 55, 00,000 was realized in total in the settlement.

The settled matters included 11 MACT matters, in which an amount of Rs.39, 00,000 was awarded as compensation.

The Lok Adalat was convened by Fozia Paul, Sub Judge/Secretary DLSA Srinagar.

At Baramulla, Principal District and Sessions Judge Baramulla, Mohammad Yousuf Wani who is also Chairman District Legal Services Authority inaugurated 4th National Lok Adalat at Court Complex Baramulla.

The Lok Adalat comprised 10 benches constituted in the entire district in which 931 different cases/ matters were taken up, out of which 692 cases were settled amicably on spot. An amount of Rs 56, 21,855 was also recovered as the settlement amount.

At Budgam, the National Lok Adalat was held under the guidance of Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Administrative Judge for District Budgam and was inaugurated by Mohammad Ashraf Malik-Chairman District Legal Services Authority Budgam, at District Court Complex Budgam.

Each Court had identified cases for the Lok Adalat beforehand and same were placed before 07 different benches constituted by DLSA Budgam.

Nonetheless, a total number of 1993 matters were taken up for their amicable settlement, out of which 1428 matters were settled. Besides, an amount of Rs. 1, 17, 02, 780 was realized in toto in the settlement.

At Shopian, the National Lok Adalat was held in the court premises of District Court Complex Shopian under the chairmanship of Riyaz-Ul-Haq Mirza, Chairman District Legal Services Authority (Principal District & Session Judge) Shopian.

For the said National Lok Adalat, 04 Benches were constituted by the DLSA.

A total of 164 cases were taken up, out of which 159 cases were settled amicably with a settlement amount Rs.71, 100.

At Kulgam, the National Lok Adalat was held at District Court Complex Kulgam, under the chairmanship of Pr. District & Sessions Judge Kulgam, Mohd Ashraf Bhat (Chairman District Legal Services Authority Kulgam).

The National Lok Adalat was inaugurated by Chairman District Legal Services Authority in presence of Presiding Officer Fast Track Court Kulgam, Chief judicial Magistrate Kulgam and Additional Mobile Magistrate Kulgam.

Four benches were constituted that took up 492 cases. Out of which 297 cases were amicably settled. An amount of Rs.11, 40,700 was realized in different cases.

At Kupwara, the District Legal Services Authority Kupwara today organized a National Lok Adalat across District Kupwara in which a total number of 06 benches were constituted for taking up 2374 cases of various natures.

Out of the total cases taken up before all the benches in the National Lok Adalat, 2101 cases were settled on spot by intervention of the benches and by participation of the lawyers and litigants. The settled cases included cases from MACT and Bank recovery which led to a total settlement of the amount to the tune of Rs.4840381.