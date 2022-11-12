All sections of society now with AAP: Mishra

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 12: Kashmir province Incharge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Anurag Mishra today said that all noble souls are coming together to change the discourse of politics of Kashmir which is the most dynamic aspect in terms of functioning of AAP.

“Kashmir is ready for Kejriwal brand of honest politics and pro-people Government,” said Anurag Mishra, while addressing a Party function in Kashmir where a number of PRIs, youth activists and prominent citizens from different areas of the Valley joined the Party, terming it as the lone political platform that is fulfilling the political aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Those who joined the party on this occasion include Sarpanch Ghulam Hassan Dar, Panch Abdul Rashid Dar and a number of other PRIs, civil society members and youth activists from Padgampora, Dangarpora, Larkipora, Gangoo and Koil villages of Pulwama.

Senior party leaders who were present on the occasion include district president Pulwama Dr Farooq Agha, prabhari youth wing of AAP in Kashmir Muddassir Hassan, vice president Kashmir province Deeba Khan and general secretary Pulwama Naseer Pandith.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Mishra mentioned about a number of joining events held recently across J&K and said that people from all walks of life are joining Aam Aadmi Party which is the most constructive aspect of the Party.