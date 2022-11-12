Fine Arts events organized under ‘Display Your Talent’ at JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: On the fourth day of ‘Display Your Talent-2022-23’ being organized by the Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu, Fine Arts events of Collage Making, Poster Making and Rangoli were conducted today.

In Collage Making, students created wonderful collages on the topics ‘My City Jammu’ and ‘Culture and Traditions of India’. Avantika Mahajan from The Law School, JU, Kham Raj from GDC (Boys) Kathua and Safia from GCW Parade secured First, Second and Third positions respectively. Sonia Sharma from Jammu Institute of Ayurveda & Research was awarded Certificate of Merit. Dr Mandeep Singh was the Teacher Incharge and M A Almansoor and Kanav Gupta were the adjudicators of the event.

In Poster Making, students were given two topics viz ‘Incredible India’ and ‘Health is Wealth’. Anurag Tyagi from the Department of Geology, JU stood First. The Second position was shared by Mehak Gupta from GCW, Udhampur and Ishwanku Saraf from Jammu Institute of Ayurveda & Research. Third position was shared by Nikhil Kumar from GDC Udhampur and Pranav Rajesh from IMFA. Lakshmi Narayan from GDC R S Pura, Nivedita Sharma from Jammu Institute of Ayurveda & Research and Mannat Bhardwaj from Dogra Degree College were awarded Certificates of Merit. Dr Vijay Saigal was the Teacher Incharge and Deepa Soni and Suresh Sharma were the adjudicators of the event.

The topics of the Rangoli event were ‘Folk Art’ and ‘Nature at its Best’. Vasudev from GDC Paloura, Mohit Verma from GDC (Boys) Kathua and Chaman Lal from IMFA stood First, Second and Third respectively. Certificate of Merit was awarded to Saloni Sambyal from GDC Samba. Dr Sonia Aneja was the Teacher Incharge and Reecha Gupta and Chetan Bandral were the adjudicators of the event.

The events of DSW are conceived, planned and organised by the team consisting of Prof Prakash Antahal (Dean Students Welfare), Prof Vishav Raksha (Chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee), Prof Sanjana Kaul (Co-Chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee), Dr Anil Gupta (Associate Dean SW), Dr Garima Gupta and Dr Pritam Singh (Assistant Deans, SW), Dr A R Manhas & Dr Shallu Sharma (Deputy Proctors), members of Campus Cultural Committee, Mansi Mantoo (Media Officer), Sumeet Sharma (Drama Instructor) and Ifra Kak (Cultural Officer). Jhanvi Sharma, Sunny Singh, Insha Dawood, Deepika Rani, Palvasha Khanam, Yasser Hanief, Deepak, Tahira, Chahat and Aryan Chalotra (Cultural Representatives). Kulbhushan Thakur, Avinash Lakhnotra and Vishal Sharma did the hall management.

On 14th November, the events of ‘Group Song Western’, Western Vocal Solo and Western Instrumental would be conducted.