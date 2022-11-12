AAP says Govt giving Lathis to ICDS employees instead of salaries

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: Castigating Jammu and Kashmir Government and Bhartiya Janta Party for worst ever discrimination with the Anganwadi employees, Aam Aadmi Party’s Gagan Partap said that the Govt was giving Lathis to these employees instead of salaries and both LG administration of J&K and BJP have gone insensitive towards plight of these cornered employees.

Addressing a press conference here today, AAP’s state spokesperson Gagan Partap said that even after using their services in a number of fields, J&K Government was resorting to a worst level of discrimination to these employees who have been cornered in every possible manner by the Government.

” On one hand Government takes their services in different aspects and on the other hand their salaries have not been hiked adequately since long and now these employees are working for their salaries from last eight months,” Pratap said.

He said, ” Recently ICDS employees held a peaceful protest demonstration in Jammu in order to raise their genuine demands but instead of listening to them, Jammu and Kashmir Government used Lathis of police force on them which clearly shows that a Government employed demanding salary for his work will now get Lathi of police.”

Gagan Pratap appealed Government to shun it’s insensitive approach and have some sensitivity while dealing with issues of employees who are backbone of system but are left helpless on roads.

Gagan Pratap also stated that Aam Aadmi Party was standing shoulder to shoulder with ICDS employees and if discrimination in the hands of Government continue with same approach than AAP will be left with no other option than to extend full cooperation to the agitation of ICDS employees and AAP’s women wing will also sit on roads with protesting employees.