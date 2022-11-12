BJP will form next Govt in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form next Government in Jammu & Kashmir with a thumping majority, stated Ravinder Raina, UT president of the party.

Ravinder Raina was addressing a meeting of party senior leaders and Mandal presidents from Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary constituency at BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

J&K BJP general secretary (Org.), Ashok Koul along with MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP (Rajya Sabha) Ghulam Ali Khatana, former MP (Rajya Sabha) Shamsher Singh Manhas, former DyCM, Kavinder Gupta, former Minister, Sat Sharma, former MLC, Ashok Khajuria and general secretary, Vibodh Gupta addressed the meeting.

Ravinder Raina said BJP holds the distinction of a party that serves the people round the year and round the clock and the party has maintained the momentum to reach out to the public since its inception. Due to the continuous groundwork of the dedicated party workers, BJP has made its strong foothold in all districts of J&K, he added.

Raina further asked party activists to work with unparalleled strength in order to ensure the extension of party activities to every remote area. With the unprecedented development, works and the establishment of development friendly conditions in the regions the people have decided to vote for BJP and the party is going to form next Government in Jammu & Kashmir with a thumping majority.

Ashok Koul asked the Mandal presidents to strengthen the organizational set up in their respective Mandals and ensure every party programme is organized within the masses. He stressed that people have pinned high hopes in the party and they have the duty to act as bridge between the public and the organization.

Jugal Kishore Sharma said that the people have rejected regional political parties and have pinned hope in the Modi led Central Government due to its people-friendly measures. He said that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has taken several steps for the people of Jammu and Kashmir including the implementation of Central schemes for the benefit of common masses.

Meanwhile prominent social personalities from Sunderbani, Kalakote and other areas joined BJP in the presence of Ravinder Raina at party headquarter, here.

BJP senior leader Thakur Randhir Singh facilitated the joining in which office secretary, Tilak Raj Gupta, Rakesh Raina and other party leaders were present.

Ravinder Raina, while welcoming new entrants into the party fold praised them for their wise decision to join the party.