YAIKS protests, demands permanent rehabilitation of Pandits in Valley

‘Announce employment package for 1.5 lakh Pandits’

Ritesh Gupta

JAMMU, Nov 12: Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS) today demanded rehabilitation of entire Kashmiri Pandit community in Valley on their terms and conditions and urged the Government to announce a viable and concrete employment policy in this regard.

The demand was made by YAIKS president, R K Bhat while talking to Excelsior at the sidelines of the protest launched by his organization in support of the rehabilitation demand of over 3.5 lakh displaced Pandits in Valley and relocation of PM package employees to Jammu till the entire community settled in Kashmir.

Bhat categorically, while supporting the demand of the package employees said they will only return to Kashmir after the Government announces a comprehensive return package for displaced Pandits leading an exiled life in Jammu and other parts of the country.

He said the real tribute to the martyrs of the community and other minorities who laid down their lives in Valley would be rehabilitation of all displaced Pandits in valley in accordance to their aspirations.

Click here to watch video

Bhat, while justifying the demands of package as well as other minority community employees serving in Valley said that in case they are not rehabilitated in present Government led by Narendra Modi then the chances of their rehabilitation will be bleak. He demanded that the Government should announce a comprehensive rehabilitation plan without further delay.

The activists of the organization with banners and pla cards in their hands were shouting slogans in support of their demands.

R K Bhat said that the KP youth who are on protest in the streets is a testimony to the fact that they want to return to their motherland as it is not time to flee but to get settled in Kashmir. It is now up to the Government to take initiative, he added.

Bhat said the Government should not keep it confined to 6000 jobs only but take steps of rehabilitating entire community in Valley. “Let them announce a comprehensive policy the entire community will return to Kashmir’’, he added.

“There are many issues. The community has over 25,000 over aged youth and the Government should resettle them in Valley by announcing a rehabilitation package for them’’. “ The Kashmiri Pandits are talking about Kashmir means they are not afraid but want to return’’, he added.

Bhat demanded constitution of a Committee by Union Home Minister on rehabilitation of Pandits in Valley without further delay. He also demanded that instead of 6000 an employment package for 1.50 lakh be announced.

Sanjay Ganjoo another senior leader of the organization said that all previous Governments since 1990 failed to resettle and rehabilitate KPs in Valley. The community has pinned high hopes in Modi Government and it is hopeful that some concrete steps will be taken by present Government in this regard.