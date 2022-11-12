JKAACL’s EBSB programme culminates at Abhinav Theatre

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: Under the Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat (EBSB) Programme of the Government of India, the Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL), under the guidance of Bharat Singh, Secretary, and in association with the Department of Art & Culture, Government of Tamil Nadu, has successfully culminated the cultural extravaganza at Abhinav Theatre.

A troupe of 61 folk artists from Tamil Nadu performed in the event to exhibit the indigenous culture of their region. The programme aspired to enhance interaction and promote mutual cultural understanding between the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Tamil Nadu.

Rajinder Sharma, Mayor of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) was the chief guest. The conclusive event was inaugurated with the lamp-lighting ceremony followed by the welcome address of Bharat Singh, Secretary (JKAACL).

Click here to watch video

Addressing the audience, he extended his warm gratitude towards the Department of Art & Culture, the Government of Tamil Nadu, all the artists, and the audience for making the event a huge success.

In his address, Rajinder Sharma appreciated the efforts of JKAACL for taking the initiative. He felt exhilarated about experiencing the culture of Tamil Nadu.

The key highlight of the event was the spellbinding performances of the artists. The dance forms performed during the evening revolved around the regional folk narratives of Tamil Nadu. Dancers dressed in traditional costumes showed a strong connection between nature and the Gods. Mangala Isai, Bharathanattiyam, Thappattam, Kaniyan Koothu, Kavadiattam, Kokkali Kattaiattam, Oilattam & Kollattam, and Karagattam were a few of the many classical and folk performances of the evening.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Latha Ravi, a classical dancer from Tamil Nadu, followed by the National Anthem.

Sanjeev Rana, Additional Secretary JKAACL, was the overall supervisor of all the programmes.

Dr Shahnawaz, Editor (Gojri) cum Cultural Officer at JKAACL, was the in-charge programme. Anil Tickoo, ACO at JKAACL, and Daksh Dev, LG’s Fellow, had been instrumental in steering the events.

Lokesh Chander, Mehmood Riyaz, Rakesh Kaul, Ghara Ram, Hameshwar Singh and several others from JKAACL contributed towards the successful fruition of the events.