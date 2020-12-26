National Folk Fest commences at Abhinav Theatre

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 26: Former Dy CM, Kavinder Gupta here today inaugurated a five day National Folk Dance Festival at Abhinav Theatre wherein folk dance groups from 11 States and Union Territories of India are participating.

Additional Director General of Police, S.D Singh Jamwal and senior Journalist, Sohail Kazmi were also present on the occasion where a colourful cultural programme was also staged by different dance groups.

Speaking on the occasion the Kavinder Gupta said such programmes allow cross cultural integration of people of the country.

He said that present government has taken several measures for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes in J&K and their traditions and culture needs to be promoted.

“It’s my desire that more such festivals should be organized so that artists can showcase their talent to wider audiences,” Gupta said.

“J&K has rich tribal traditions and artists need a platform to showcase their talent,” he maintained.

North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala (Union Ministry of Culture) and J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages is jointly organizing the Fest from December 26-28.

The five days Fest will be at Abhinav Theatre for three days.

Artists from J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Punjab will participate in the Fest.

A handout stated that the Festival is part of efforts to bring together the tribal artists from different regions of the country, encourage them and ensure that their arts forms are showcased to the people.

It’s a way to preserve the great cultural traditions of India.