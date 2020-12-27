Just 30 Kms of road not completed in 43 years Kandi (Kotranka)-Khawas Road in district Rajouri having length of 30 kms has not been completed even within a span of 43 years and may ”earn” a place of its own distinction in world records in respect of incompetence, indifference and ineptitude of the concerned authorities of Public Works (R&B) Department in Jammu and Kashmir. However, this proposed road had another distinction to its ” credit ” – that of foundation stones having been laid by two Chief Ministers- Sheikh Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti but still the expected beneficiaries numbering over 1.5 lakh in the district could not reap the benefits of a built up road. The locals are genuinely and correctly describing the area as ”an orphan boy” as repeated pleas to and meetings with the concerned administrative authorities have borne no fruits. Should people living in remote areas suffer like this and yet the Government making tall claims of reaching and connecting areas in remote and inaccessible places through roads? Where have crores of Rupees gone on its construction all these four decades as the road is still incomplete. Normally, it is a fit case for a thorough probe and establishing and fixing accountability and responsibility of those due to whom such a stigma is perhaps boastfully carried by the executing agency and the officers concerned. An early action is solicited in the matter.