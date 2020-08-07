National Education Policy is set to lay foundation of new India of 21st century: Modi

NEW DELHI : National Education Policy is set to lay foundation of new India of 21st century said PM Narendra Modi on NEP.
So far, education system focussed on what to think, now how to think is being emphasised in new education policy, says PM Modi.
A lot of work has been done to develop dignity of labour in National Education Policy said PM Modi. (agencies)
