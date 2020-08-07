Mumbai: Bihar IPS officer released from quarantine

MUMBAI : The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it has allowed Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was under quarantine in the city, to return to his home state.

Tiwari, Superintendent of Police of Central Patna, had reached Mumbai on Sunday to supervise investigation in the FIR filed against Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

On his arrival in Mumbai, he was asked to remain in quarantine till August 15 and was stamped as quarantined by the BMC.

Tiwari’s release, a week before the coronavirus- induced quarantine was to end, follows a request by Bihar police to release him, a BMC official said.

He will fly to Patna in the evening, the official said. (AGENCIES)