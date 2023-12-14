National Conference SC Cell constituted

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Dec 14: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) today announced the formation of its Scheduled Caste (SC) Cell in Udhampur district.

The newly formed cell comprises Retd Principal Amarnath as District President SC Cell, Om Parkash as Sr Vice President, S C Dogra as Vice President, Bishamber Das, Kuldeep Kumar, Sat Pal and Mool Raj (Additional Distt Secretaries), Sham Lal (Block President Udhampur), Madan Lal (Block President Majalta), Tara Mani (Block President Jib Thathi), Madan Lal Bhagat (Block President Jaganoo), Tarvinder Kumar (Block President Tikri), Ravi Kumar (Block President Pancheri), Madan Lal (Block Secretary Udhampur), Sher Kumar (Block Vice President Udhampur), Suram Chand, Ravi Kumar, Raj Pal, Madan Lal and Kishore Kumar as Members. The cell was constituted in the presence of NC District President Sunil Verma and others. Sunil Verma urged the newly appointed members to work diligently and strengthen the hands of Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.