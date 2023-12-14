Police traces out missing lady

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Dec 14: Police here today traced out a missing lady after four and half months and handed over to family.

As per the case on July 21, 2023 an application was received at Police Post Khari regarding the missing of Tasleema Bano, 25, daughter of Mushtaq Ahmed Malik, resident of Tranna, Tehsil Khari, District Ramban.

A special team was constituted by SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma to trace out the missing lady and the search was carried out by all means.

On Wednesday the missing lady was traced out from Doda.

After recording her statement and after completing other legal formalities, she was handed over to her legal heirs.

The missing lady was traced out by a Police team headed by In-charge Police Post Khari under the overall supervision of SSP Ramban.