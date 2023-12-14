GNMH suspends agreement with Khalsa Aid

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 14: Guru Nanak Mission Hospital (GNMH), Nanak Nagar, Jammu has suspended its agreement/MoU with the Khalsa Aid, India.

A spokesman of the Hospital said that GNMH had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Khalsa Aid, India on January 20, 2017 for their help and assistance for the welfare of the society in the region. This agreement was further extended for a period of 10 years.

During the period, the Khalsa Aid organization, supplied equipment like, CT Scan, Ultrasound, X-Ray Machines etc. to the hospital.

The spokesman further said that due to some unhealthy internal developments recently in the working of the Khalsa Aid International and its Indian subsidiary, along with adverse media reports about NIA raids and investigations, the management committee of GNMH was constrained to suspend the agreement which has now been terminated by a unanimous decision. He said the hospital is being run by the prominent doctors and is functioning normally.