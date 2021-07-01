Nation is grateful to doctors for their selfless service: LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) Lt Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Thursday lauded the medical fraternity on the occasion of “National Doctors’ Day” saying the nation is grateful to them for their selfless service on the front lines of the COVID pandemic.

“My deepest gratitude to all the doctors on the occasion of “National Doctor’s Day”, Mr Sinha said in a tweet today on official Twitter profile of The Office of Lt Governor of J&K.

Mr Sinha said the day marks a great significance for recognizing and honouring the invaluable contributions of the doctors who have been fighting on the front lines of the COVID pandemic.

“ I call upon everyone to take this day as an opportunity to appreciate the services of the doctors who have been caring for the sick and promoting good health, at great personal cost and sacrifice”, Mr Sinha said.

“Our country is grateful for the extraordinary courage and leadership exhibited by the medical fraternity, who along with other frontline workers, have collectively risen as a formidable response to the threat of the pandemic, going above and beyond the call of duty to alleviate human sufferings”, observed the Lt Governor.

Lauding the pivotal role played by the doctors in clinical management of patients, the Lt Governor remarked that doctors have introduced confidence and strength through their perseverance and unwavering commitment in the midst of this new, unprecedented reality, while continuing to aware the world to the dynamics of this novel virus by enriching research and advancing medical knowledge to facilitate the emergence of a worldwide response to the pandemic.