Narco-militant module busted

Rs 65 cr worth narcotics recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 27: Police today busted a narco-militant module and recovered narcotics worth Rs 65 crore from two persons in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Police said that acting on credible information regarding a narco-militant module, a joint operation was launched by Army’s 17 Bihar and Kupwara Police during which two persons Manzoor Ahmed Lone, 38, son of Ghulam Mohammad Lone of Lachipora Baramulla and Ghulam Mohammad Lone, 40, son of Abdul Rahim Lone of Bijhama, Lachipora were arrested.

The security forces recovered 13.5 kgs of narcotics estimated to be worth Rs.65 crores besides two pistols, four pistol magazines, 55 pistol rounds, four hand grenades and two detonators.

Police said that duo was working in close tandem with PoK based militant handlers and was involved in drug trade and supply of weapons to militants operating in the Valley.

Police have registered a case (FIR no. 51 u/s 8/21 NDPS Act, 7/25 IA Act and 13, 18,39 UAPA) in police Station Kralpora, and investigation has been taken up.

Earlier, a Rs 100 crore narco-militant module was also busted by Handwara Police and Rs 1.34 crore were recovered from the arrested persons.