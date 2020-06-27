Apprehending losses, transporters not prepared to run vehicles

*No inter-district permission granted to pvt buses: Wazir

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, June 27: Apprehending losses, the transport operators are not prepared to run their vehicles even after Government declared 30% hike in the fare and freight rates while general public is still suffering in the absence of operation of public transport across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

While the Government has allowed operation of J&K Roadways Transport Corporation buses amidst lockdown due to Covid-19 on almost all the routes, the operation of private buses is not allowed on inter district routes till today. Though formal operation of buses on Jammu-RS Pura and Jammu-Akhnoor-Chhamb route was declared a few days ago by the respective Unions in Jammu district but hardly 10% of the transporters agreed to operate their vehicles/ buses sensing huge losses while five percent of them stopped operation just after 1-2 days on the plea that passengers were not available.

A few Poonch and Banihal route buses also operated on the first day in confusion but after the seizure of a few vehicles by the Traffic police authorities terming violation of the orders, the operators stopped plying their vehicles immediately. They claimed that there was still confusion and no clear orders have been issued, therefore, it was not fair to start operations. But due to the prevailing confusion, the general public has been suffering. Even the mini-buses operation has not been resumed properly in Jammu city and other major towns. Only a few mini-buses/ matadors are seen operating on a few routes and that too, mainly in rural pockets. Even the operation of auto-rikshaws is also not 50% on all routes.

Chairman, J&K Motor Transport Companies Welfare Association, T S Wazir when contacted said while J&K SRTC buses have been allowed to operate on inter-divisional or entire UT routes, the private buses are not being allowed to operate on these routes. Their operation has been limited within the district only. So, only the buses of RS Pura and Chhamb route are officially operational in Jammu region but the transporters are not prepared to ply their vehicles apprehending huge losses. With just 30% hike in fare, it will not be practically viable for them to ply their vehicles with just 50 % passengers on board due to Covid-19, Wazir said.

The Union leader further said that at present hardly 5% buses are operating on these two routes. The operation of buses on Jammu-Poonch-Banihal -Kathua routes is not permitted till now. Those who operated for 1-2 days initially, again stopped plying their vehicles, as they found that they will suffer huge losses. Even the mini-bus operators are not willing to operate. Same is the position in case of Tempo Travelers and Sumo operators. Their operation is also hardly 10%. The harassment by the concerned authorities has increased due to restrictions on the highways, he added.

“Now, since the Government has settled the fare issue by giving 30% hike while the Unions were demanding 50% increase, there is no much contention on that issue now. The main reason behind the non-operation is apprehension of losses, non-availability of passengers and harassment on the highways. The Government must allow inter-district operation of the public transport,” Wazir added.

Regional Transport Officer, Jammu, Dhananter Singh said till now, the Government has allowed operation of only SRTC buses on long routes. Private buses, tempo travellers / Sumos etc are not allowed to operate on inter-district/ inter regional routes. Even the operation of Inter-state buses is not allowed due to Covid-19 restrictions. He said the Government declared 30% hike in the fare and also allowed operation of vehicles with some restrictions but the transporters are not willing to operate due to non-availability of passengers.

The RTO said in rural areas the transport operation has started picking up but within the city, auto-rikshaws in good number are operational. The public itself is hesitant to take ride in public transport. He said very less number of mini-buses are operating on different city routes only because of non-availability of passengers. The price of fuel has also gone high. Transport operators apprehend losses and are not willing to operate, the RTO maintained.

He admitted that long route passengers are suffering due to suspension of bus operation on inter-district routes but maintained that it may take some time to normalise the situation.