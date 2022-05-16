Narayana Hospital gets National Health Award for outstanding work during Covid

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, May 16: SMVD Narayana Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu got National Health Award for “Outstanding work in providing affordable and quality care during Covid & beyond”.

The award ceremony organized by Double Helical, a leading National Health Magazine in support from Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) and consortium of Accredited Hospitals Organization (CAHO), was held recently at India Habitat Center, New Delhi.

SMVD Narayana Super Specialty Hospital was one of the chosen hospitals, for their extraordinary work during the COVID pandemic. Whereas, hospitals from across the country were chosen for this award, SMVD Narayana Hospital had the distinction of being the only hospital from northern states of J&K, HP Punjab & Haryana to be selected for this award.

Dr JP Singh, clinical director, SMVD Narayana Super Specialty Hospital, Jammu received the award on behalf of the Hospital from chief guest Prof (Dr) SK Sarin, Director Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in presence of other eminent medical luminaries -Dr Vijay Aggarwal (president CAHO), Dr A K Aggarwal (ex-president DMC), Dr Giridhar Gyani (APHI) and Dr Suneela Garg (Prof Director MAMC & Advisor ICMR).

Speaking on occasion, Dr Sarin said that these awards are indeed unique in the sense that they have been chosen by medical doctors to recognize outstanding work done by their peers.

Dr JP Singh said that this award is for the entire COVID team of the Hospital including consultants, nurses, paramedical staff, GDA and housekeeping staff and all those often forgotten backstage personnel of maintenance department, CSSD and catering services. He also commented that for a hospital, that is still a toddler, having just celebrated 6th anniversary on April 19 this year, this is huge and means a lot to get this recognition and appreciation for their good quality and hard work.