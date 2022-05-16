BJP misleading masses on false promises: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

RS PURA, May 16: Former minister and JKPCC working president, Raman Bhalla today said that after coming to power by making tall poll promises, the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre has miserably failed on all fronts and hence it was deflecting the people’s attention by raising sensitive issues.

While interacting with people of village Gagian in RS Pura on Monday, Bhalla alleged that BJP government has failed to address political and developmental aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Tall, stentorian promises of ‘Ache Din’ have amounted to ‘Ache Din’ for a chosen few in terms of their personal welfare while common people have been left to fend for themselves by a brazenly insensitive and callous dispensation,” Bhalla said.

JKPCC leader said PM Modi, who failed to fulfill the poll promises made in 2014 like generating two crore employment opportunities a year, controlling inflation and fuel price, transparent governance, etc., was following seven ‘guiding principles’ of unleashing fear, maladministration, data manipulation, divide and rule policy, making false statements, politicising war against terror and silencing dissents to deflect the people’s attention. After the end of his eight-year rule, his report card shows clearly that Govt has failed miserably on all fronts.

As the people review Govt’s pathetic progress report, it diverts their attention by raking up emotive issues, manipulates data, politicises anti-terrorism operations for political mileage aid though the country was free, its ‘anti-people’ policies of the Union Government forced people to lead a life of slavery and servitude in their own country. He said the trust of people in the constitutional bodies had been eroded and state-owned companies were being privatized. He stated that the Narendra Modi Government did not have any roadmap for development of the country.

Bhalla blamed the Government for ignoring the interests of the youth and not taking concrete steps to control the unemployment in the country. He reminded the BJP of the promise made by the Home Minister on the floor of the Parliament that the Jammu and Kashmir will get its statehood at the earliest. He warned the BJP Government that the people have not forgotten the day when its honour and dignity have been snatched away over night by downgrading the State into a Union Territory.