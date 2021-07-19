Naqvi appointed as Deputy Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: Union Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was on Monday appointed as the Deputy Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

The post fell vacant after Union Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal was elevated to the post of Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha last week.

Mr Naqvi, who also holds the minority portfolio, is known for his extensive and wide knowledge of Parliamentary affairs and his cordial relations with various political parties, a release said.

He was the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in the first tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Last month, Thawar Chand Gehlot, who was the Union Minister and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, was appointed as the Governor of Karnataka. (Agency)