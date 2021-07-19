Will wait for more “liberal” govt to give back J&K’s special status: Sajad Lone

SRINAGAR: People”s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone has said he does not expect the BJP-led Centre to restore Jammu and Kashmir”s special status.

“I wouldn”t expect them to give it back. But that doesn”t stop us from going to the courts, which we have, or waiting for a liberal government at a future date to give it back,” the People”s Conference tweeted Lone”s remarks on its official handle on Monday.

The Centre on August 5, 2019, had abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

“Abrogating Article 370 was an ideological plank of this government for 70 years,” Lone said.

The separatist-turned-mainstream politician said his party will not allow the restoration of special status come in the way of seeking other objectives like grant of statehood to one of the youngest Union Territory of the country.

“We should not allow the issues of Articles 370 and 35 A to be an impediment in delivering other things which are more achievable in the short term like full statehood,” Lone said, according to the tweet. (Agency)