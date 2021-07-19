LeT module busted, active militant, four OGWs arrested in Budgam: Police

SRINAGAR: Security forces busted a module of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) after they arrested an active militant and four Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in the central Kashmir district of Budgam.

A police spokesman said on Monday after that acting on a specific information, Special Operation Group (SOG), 43rd Batallion CRPF and 53 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) arrested a local militant of LeT and recovered incriminating materials, including arms & ammunition including one Chinese pistol, one magazine, 8 live pistol rounds from his possession.

The militant was identified as Mohammad Younis Mir, resident of Choon Budgam. However, during interrogation, he identified four militant associates (OGWs) who were also arrested.

The spokesman said incriminating material, including two hand grenades were also recovered from their possession. The OGWs were identified as Imran Zahoor Ganie resident of Kulbug Badgam, Umer Farooq Wani resident of Ompora Badgam, Faizan Qayoom Ganie and Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir, both residents of Choon Budgam. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested militant associates were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other material support including transportation of arms and ammunition to the active LeT militants in various areas of Budgam.

The arrested local militant and associates have been in touch with the Pakistan militant commanders through various social media platforms and were also in constant touch with local militant commanders of LeT in Kashmir He said accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 219/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Budgam and further investigation taken up. (Agency)