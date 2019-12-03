Naidu urges policymakers to keep welfare of children as top priority

NEW DELHI, Dec 3:

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged the governments and policymakers to keep the welfare of the children as top priority in their development efforts.

He also called for citizens’ proactive participation in eradicating the scourge of malnutrition.

Speaking after releasing the ‘POSHAN Anthem’ at an event organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development here, the Vice President said adequate nutrition to every child must be the first step in ensuring a healthy nation. He described healthy population as a prerequisite for fulfilling the nation’s economic and social development goals.

Appreciating the role of POSHAN Abhiyan in improving nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers, the Vice President said “children are the future of nation and their health is a prerequisite for the development and prosperity of the nation. It is the responsibility of all to ensure that our children get the best childhood possible.”

He also emphasised that activities such as POSHAN Abhiyaan must assume the shape of people’s movement to achieve the target of malnutrition free India by 2022. He called for establishing coordination among various agencies, departments of both central and state governments to ensure the best implementation of POSHAN Abhiyaan.

Calling Anganwadi Workers, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANMs) as nutrition-warriors and change agents, Mr Naidu called for investing more in their training and capacity building.

Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani, her deputy Debasree Chaudhuri, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar and WCD Secretary Rabindra Panwar were among those present.

Pointing out that malnutrition was a key domain that required greater attention, Mr Naidu opined that there was an urgent need to bring in positive change in society towards aspects such as right age of marriage, hygiene and sanitation, eating healthy and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The Vice President also sought the attention of policymakers and specialists and nutritionists on the crucial aspect of nutritional security and said it was important to address micronutrient malnutrition in the country through supplementation, food fortification, and bio-fortification.

Maintaining that ensuring a nutrition-filled, healthy childhood for every child was the responsibility of all, Mr Naidu highlighted the importance of better use of technology (ICT) for real-time growth monitoring and tracking of women and children thus promoting well-being at all ages.

He wanted translation of the Poshan Anthem in other Indian languages to maximise its reach and impact and also appreciated the participants of the anthem competition and lauded the government for employing this innovative method. The anthem, he said, would play a key role in spreading the message of the Poshan Abhiyan (National Nutrition Mission).

The function concluded with the Poshan anthem sung by its lyricist Pasoon Joshi and its composer Shankar Mahadevan, an official release here said. (UNI)